Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.65 Price Target at National Bankshares

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.70 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Adventus Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CVE:ADZN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.93. 265,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.02. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$121.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

