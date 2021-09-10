Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,736 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 1,929.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 6.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $125.94.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

