Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,801 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 88.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 304,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.