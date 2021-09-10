Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

SCHJ stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.13. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $54.98.

