Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $98.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

