Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 43,834 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

