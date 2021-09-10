Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) to post $1.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.45 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.05 million to $5.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 397,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

AGLE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 83,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,606. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

