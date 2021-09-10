Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $20.09

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $20.79. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 1,878 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($23.64). Sell-side analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

