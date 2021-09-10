Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

