Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

NYSE JCI opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

