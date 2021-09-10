Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,551.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,592.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,465.05. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,562.18.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

