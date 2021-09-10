Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $92.06 on Friday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

