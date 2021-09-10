Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Morgan Stanley

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Shares of AFRM opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

