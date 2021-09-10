Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.97

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.97 and last traded at $49.97, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

AGPYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $7.0748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

