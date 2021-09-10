Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

NYSE:AEM opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

