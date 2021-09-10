AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Market Cap Achieves $33.75 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $33.75 million and $1.52 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00170733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00044715 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,753,523 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.