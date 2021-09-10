Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACDVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%. The company had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

