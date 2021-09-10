Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rating Increased to Buy at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 8.80 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Air China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air China has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

