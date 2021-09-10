Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Buys $56,730.00 in Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $56,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Air T alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 368 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $12,765.92.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 80 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.40.

On Monday, August 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,390.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 288 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,019.52.

On Monday, August 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,337.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,372.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 300 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,939.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 800 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,864.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 300 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,053.00.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Air T, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air T in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air T by 31.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air T in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.