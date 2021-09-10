Akash Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.16 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.79 or 0.00010253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $372.13 million and $4.16 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00068155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00132393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00192963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.65 or 0.99727526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.40 or 0.07189463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.12 or 0.00848246 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 155,996,122 coins and its circulating supply is 77,718,406 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

