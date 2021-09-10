Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $24.64 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $859.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,290 over the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

