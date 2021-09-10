Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after acquiring an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,619. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

