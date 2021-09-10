Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $124,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HP by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HP by 184.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in HP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in HP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 29,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,793,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

