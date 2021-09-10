Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at about $97,524,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,388,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Athene by 498.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Athene by 4,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777,418 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Athene by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATH. increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

