Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $46.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for 0.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 3.02% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $46,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $198,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EUFN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 1,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,036. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.