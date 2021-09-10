Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $9.31 Million in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $274.42. 36,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.10. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $164.03 and a one year high of $275.20.

