Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 700 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $54.33. 299,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,442,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

