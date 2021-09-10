Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 86.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

