Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DNLI opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

