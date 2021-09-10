Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $168.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.00.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $201.16. 6,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

