Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires Shares of 3,262 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,000. NVR makes up 7.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $24.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5,122.44. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,897.50. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

