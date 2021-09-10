Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 736 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.5% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. The stock had a trading volume of 336,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.