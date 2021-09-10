Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. 117,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

