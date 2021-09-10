Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $648,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 625,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,158,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,186. The stock has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

