Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $958,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,502. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.