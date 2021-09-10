Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,128. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.