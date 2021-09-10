Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 363.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

