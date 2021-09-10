Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 96,200 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 384,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $3,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,547,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $200,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.