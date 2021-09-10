Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 65,200 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 64.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 328,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.92. Verastem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

