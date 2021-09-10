Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of First Financial worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 131.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $520.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

