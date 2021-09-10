Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $224,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LQDT stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

