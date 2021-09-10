Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after buying an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,431,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,041,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.