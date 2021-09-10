Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

