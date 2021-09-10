Alpha Family Trust Acquires 8,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for about 2.1% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $456,732,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $235,140,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.18.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $251.59. 10,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.56. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.