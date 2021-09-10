Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,057.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 38.5% against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $13.80 million and $24,057.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00063922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00124755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00180195 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,491.42 or 0.99464169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.49 or 0.07029763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00849863 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

