Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,517.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 216,676 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 81.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $27.20 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. FIX lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

