Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Nichole Stella Buys 5,900 Shares

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Nichole Stella bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £2,124 ($2,775.02).

Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £25.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. Altitude Group plc has a one year low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.35.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.