Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Nichole Stella Buys 5,900 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Nichole Stella bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £2,124 ($2,775.02).
Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £25.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. Altitude Group plc has a one year low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.35.
Altitude Group Company Profile
