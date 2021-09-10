Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of NYSE ACH traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.46. 10,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.09 and a beta of 1.98. Aluminum Co. of China has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

