Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

