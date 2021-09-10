Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce $8.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $13.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25. Amazon.com reported earnings of $12.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $52.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $61.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $15.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,469.15. 2,391,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,466.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3,324.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 6,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,411,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,857,480,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

